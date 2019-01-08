How will Kansas adjust without Udoka Azubuike?

Losing Udoka Azubuike for the season due to a hand injury is obviously a huge blow for Kansas. When he was on the floor this season, Azubuike functioned as Bill Self's co-featured scorer alongside Dedric Lawson. Azubuike is a proven post scorer who's also a very good rim defender.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Jayhawks have been a whopping 0.10 points per possession better with Azubuike in the game so far this season, compared to what KU has done with him on the bench. To say he will be missed is putting it lightly.

Still, the fact that Kansas would be better with a healthy Azubuike doesn't mean the Jayhawks are doomed without him. In fact, there's reason to think that maybe all is not lost for KU. Anyway, we're about to find out: Kansas takes on TCU in Lawrence at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on ESPN2.

Here's what to watch for from Self's team in its post-Azubuike remainder of the season.