          What's missing for Duke, Michigan and other top teams

          Duke could use a consistent outside shooter as the season progresses. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/AP Photo
          9:00 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Through the first two months of the season, a top tier of potential national championship contenders has begun to emerge. Virginia and Michigan, two of the three remaining unbeaten teams, make the cut, as do Duke and Tennessee, the two best one-loss teams in the country. A fully healthy Gonzaga group rounds out the top five, now that Killian Tillie and Geno Crandall are back in the fold.

          One could make the case for Michigan State, but we'll wait until the Spartans are fully healthy with Joshua Langford (though they've arguably played better lately with him sidelined). The loss of Udoka Azubuike could doom Kansas' hopes.

          None of the five teams is perfect, though. I reached out to coaches who have played these teams with one question: If they could get some immediate help, what would they look to add?

