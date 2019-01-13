We are at the exact midpoint of the college basketball season. There have been about three thousand games played already, and, counting the postseason, there are about three thousand more still to come.
With this being the college hoops calendar's equivalent of halftime, here are four hot takes I think I can already prove....
Virginia's a legit national title contender ... and equally as vulnerable as last year
Tony Bennett's team is 15-0 heading into the Cavaliers' home game Tuesday night against Virginia Tech. No, the Hoos won't be looking past that one in anticipation of a highly anticipated next game at Duke.
In fact, you might remember Buzz Williams' group was the only ACC team to beat Virginia in the regular season or in the ACC tournament last season, and the Hokies got that job done in Charlottesville. It will be a big week for the Cavaliers.
Perhaps it's a backhanded compliment to Bennett's men that they're so often being praised this season in terms of what they allegedly have "more" of compared to a year ago. More versatility on offense, say, or more depth or even that hardiest of basketball descriptive perennials, more athleticism.