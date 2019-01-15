        <
        >
          Behind the bracket: Which teams are best positioned for No. 1 seeds?

          8:41 AM ET
          Joe LunardiSenior Writer, ESPN.com
          In a normal season, early or mid-January would be too soon for an accurate posting of odds on No. 1 seeds for the NCAA tournament. More specifically, there would be too many teams within reach of the top line for such odds to be of real value.

          But not this season. We can already -- quite realistically, in fact -- pare down the field of potential top seeds and feel comfortable that the final choices on Selection Sunday will come from this list.

          In honor, then, of Steve McQueen, let's itemize what for the rest of this season should be known as the magnificent seven (all data as of Monday, Jan. 14):

