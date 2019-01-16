You know talent evaluation is an inexact science when a point guard prospect as good as Murray State's Ja Morant is (a) overlooked by every power school in the country and (b) played out of position for an entire college season.

Now a sophomore and no longer going by the first name Temetrius, Morant -- moved full time to the point -- has exploded onto the national scene by leading all of Division I in assist rate and carrying the Racers to a 13-2 start (4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference). It's hard not to recall the 2011-12 campaign, when Isaiah Canaan led the Racers to a 31-2 season (15-1 OVC) and the NCAA's round of 32.

The current edition of the Racers is only a little less formidable, but it needs a return to the NCAA tournament for a chance to exceed all expectations.