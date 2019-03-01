Bracket Bolster: Yale looking for another taste of Madness

Three years ago, Yale played in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1962, and, you may remember, the Bulldogs made the most of the opportunity. Behind 31 points from Makai Mason, Yale shocked No. 5 seed Baylor 79-75 and gave the program its best showing in an NCAA tournament since the 1949 team secured a spot in a then-16-team field.

So much has transpired since that final horn. After that game, Baylor's Taurean Prince delivered possibly the best straight-faced throwing of shade at a journalist's question in the history of postgame press conferences. (Search term: "Baylor postgame press conference rebounds." Truly, an instant classic.)

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Mason went from infamous Bear-slayer to Bear. He is now Baylor's leading scorer as Scott Drew's team seeks to return to the NCAA tournament after a one-year hiatus.

As for Yale, the Bulldogs have subsequently found the Ivy tournament a tough nut to crack in its own right. The Ivies rolled out their own conference tournament starting in 2016-17, and so far, James Jones' men are 1-2 in these annual league get-togethers.