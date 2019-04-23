New UNC commit Cole Anthony fills a huge void for Tar Heels

Cole Anthony, the No. 2 player in the ESPN class of 2019 and the top unsigned player in the country, committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday morning. Here's what our experts project the 6-foot-3 point guard will bring to the ACC -- and how soon we might expect to see him at the next level:

