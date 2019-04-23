5 names to know from the 2020 class

As we launch our brand-new ESPN 100 for the Class of 2020, it is noteworthy that this class makes a jump in the total number of prospects who hit the board. It's an exciting time as we evaluate and rank a new group of recruits. As the player rankings expand from 60 prospects to 100, there will be much more shifting and sorting out.

Here are five prospects who are definitely worth watching.

No. 27 (was 35th in the ESPN 60): Caleb Love

Love is a combination guard and one of the better two-way performers in the class. At 6-foot-3, his wingspan is almost 6-8. Love shows grit and explosive bounce as he attacks the rim with bullet speed in the transition game. He is the type of guard who beats you with his jumper, drive game or from the free throw line. Evolving as a playmaker, Love demonstrates a good feel for the offensive flow of the game. As he continues to make progress, he has a chance for a breakthrough summer.