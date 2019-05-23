        <
          College basketball's biggest remaining offseason decisions

          R.J. Hampton's decision could have a ripple effect, depending on his college choice. Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
          7:10 AM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          The college basketball season ended over a month-and-a-half ago, yet we're still awaiting the downtime.

          The coaching carousel had nearly stopped spinning ... then John Beilein took the Cleveland Cavaliers job and left Michigan looking for a replacement. That slot was filled when Juwan Howard accepted the job Wednesday, but the NBA early-entry withdrawal deadline is coming up May 29 and a number of notable high school seniors and graduate transfers are still on the market. Before our next edition of the Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25 drops in the first week of June, the majority of the following decisions should be made. Here are the biggest names on our radar:

          1. R.J. Hampton, uncommitted

          Hampton is the top-ranked 2019 prospect still uncommitted, and his presence will have a massive impact on any of his final three schools: Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech. Kentucky was recently cut from his list, but Hampton has been considered a Kansas lean -- presuming Rayjon Tucker enrolls at Memphis (more on him in a bit). Hampton would immediately vault each of his final three schools up a couple of spots in the top 25.

