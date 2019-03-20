Marquette's Howard: Wrist 'all good' for tourney

Marquette star Markus Howard says his wrist is "all good" ahead of the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles' NCAA tournament first-round game Thursday against No. 12 seed Murray State.

Howard, the sixth-leading scorer in Division I this season, appeared to suffer an injury to his left wrist in the first half of Marquette's loss to Seton Hall in the Big East tournament last week.

"I've been seeing our athletic trainer each and every day about it," Howard said Wednesday. "Taking really good precautions with it, so I'm ready to go and I'll be perfectly fine for tomorrow."

Howard went to the locker room favoring his left wrist late in the first half of last Friday's 81-79 loss to Seton Hall.

Howard returned in the second half but struggled through his worst shooting game of the season, finishing 1-of-15 from the floor and missing four free throws in the final two minutes.

Howard averaged 25.0 points per game this season and was named the Big East player of the year last week.