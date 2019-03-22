Cofer remains with FSU after father's death

Florida State Seminoles forward Phil Cofer is with the team the day after his father died.

Cofer found out after Thursday's first-round victory over Vermont that his father had died at age 58 after a long illness. Mike Cofer was an NFL linebacker with the Detroit Lions from 1983 to 1992.

Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said Phil Cofer will remain with the team for Florida State's second-round game on Saturday against 12th-seeded Murray State.

"Our heart goes out to the Cofer family," Hamilton said. "We'll be there for Phil in any way possible."

Hamilton said it has not been determined whether Cofer will play against Murray State. Cofer, a senior starter, missed the first-round game with a foot injury.