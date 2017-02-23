A look back at how Kansas tied UCLA's all-time conference mark

After Wednesday's win over TCU, Kansas has now clinched at least a share of its 13th consecutive Big 12 title. The streak puts the Jayhawks in elite company, as it ties the mark that John Wooden's UCLA teams set from 1967 to 1979.

While the sum of the parts is what's most impressive, each season presented a different set of challenges. Here's a look at the one crucial moment from each title-winning season.

2017

Wednesday's win over TCU clinched a 13th consecutive Big 12 title for Kansas. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas was picked as the preseason Big 12 favorite (for the fifth straight season), and a surprising Baylor team looked to be the stiffest challenger. When the then-No. 2 Bears visited the then-No. 3 Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 1, freshman Josh Jackson's 23 points gave coach Bill Self's team a 73-68 win and a leg up in the race. The Jayhawks eked out a two-point win at Baylor 17 days later.

Iowa State ended KU's 51-game home winning streak, and there were some close calls along the way, none closer than the Jayhawks' 84-80 overtime win over West Virginia on Feb. 13. The Jayhawks erased a 14-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining to force overtime, and Jackson, Frank Mason III and Devonte' Graham combined for 56 points to avenge Kansas' Jan. 24 loss at West Virginia and keep the Mountaineers winless in Lawrence.

2016

The Jayhawks, who were unbeaten at Allen Fieldhouse in 2015-16, were able to steal a road win at Oklahoma, an eventual Final Four team. Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

Ellis, Mason and Wayne Selden Jr. returned to lead Kansas to yet another Big 12 title. Losses to West Virginia and Oklahoma State over a three-game span had some worried, but the Jayhawks finished the regular season by ticking off 10 straight conference victories.

The most impressive win came at then-No. 3 Oklahoma, when Graham went step-for-step with Wooden Award favorite Buddy Hield.

The Jayhawks went on to win the Big 12 tournament and cruised through the first three rounds of the NCAA tournament before falling to eventual champion Villanova in the Elite Eight.

2015

The 2015 Jayhawks secured a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and were upset by Wichita State in the second round. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas was expected to reload with star freshmen Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cliff Alexander, but the Jayhawks' 11th straight title was won with Mason and upperclassman Perry Ellis shouldering the load.

Facing West Virginia in the final home game of the season, KU erased an 18-point halftime deficit to secure an overtime win and make it official.

"We haven't had a better win here for higher stakes than what that was," Self said.

2014

Kansas center Joel Embiid was selected No. 3 overall in the 2014 NBA draft. John Rieger/USA TODAY Sports

Freshman Andrew Wiggins was the No. 1 overall recruit, but Kansas really secured its 10th straight Big 12 crown thanks to the emergence of freshman center Joel Embiid.

Embiid and the Jayhawks won the championship outright after a loss at Oklahoma State, thanks to losses elsewhere in the league, and Self told his team to table the celebration until a more positive result came.

It did, one game later in a home win over Texas Tech, but Embiid was lost for the season to a back injury, and Stanford bounced KU from the tournament in the round of 32.

2013

Kansas guard Naadir Tharpe hit a game-winning shot to beat then-No. 14 Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A three-game losing streak during conference play had the 2013 segment of the streak looking very much in doubt. After a loss to TCU -- a team that would go on to finish 11-21 -- Self called the Jayhawks, "the worst team that Kansas ever put on the floor, since Dr. Naismith was there."

Kansas was routed at Baylor in its final regular-season game but still shared the Big 12 title with in-state rival Kansas State. The season -- which ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Michigan -- might be best remembered for Naadir Tharpe's runner to beat Oklahoma State in double-overtime.

2012

Self has lost at Allen Fieldhouse only 10 times while coaching the Jayhawks. Rich Sugg/AP Photo

Twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris were drafted along with guard Josh Selby, and another "rebuilding year" ended with another conference title. Again, Missouri found its way into Kansas' path, and the game at Allen Fieldhouse took on added meaning with Mizzou's impending move to the SEC.

It took overtime for junior Thomas Robinson and senior Tyshawn Taylor to make a pair of plays that finally sealed the outright title.

"That couldn't have been scripted a lot better for us," Self said. "I'm not the most emotional guy, but that's about as good as it gets."

The 2012 Jayhawks made it all the way to the national championship game, where they fell to Kentucky.

2011

Markieff and Marcus Morris were selected 13th and 14th overall in the 2011 NBA draft. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

The Morris twins began to shine as sophomores as they helped the Jayhawks to a 14-2 record in the Big 12 and another outright crown. To make it sweeter, the defining win came at rival Missouri and ruined the Tigers' perfect record at Mizzou Arena.

KU won a second consecutive Big 12 tournament championship and was awarded with a No. 1 seed. The Morris twins' last game in crimson and blue was a loss to VCU in the Southwest Regional final.

2010

Sherron Collins led the Jayhawks in scoring again as a senior at 15.5 points per game. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas sent guard Sherron Collins out with another Big 12 trophy, and this race wasn't close. The Jayhawks lost only once in conference play and finished four games ahead of the pack.

The clincher came at the Phog in a win over Oklahoma, but Self wasn't satisfied.

"Clinching ain't good enough," he said. "We've got to take care of business."

KU won the Big 12 tournament and secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks beat Lehigh before falling to Ali Farokhmanesh and Northern Iowa in the second round, one of the tournament's most memorable upsets.

2009

Sherron Collins and Cole Aldrich combined to average nearly 34 points per game in 2008-09. Darron Cummings/AP Photo

Brandon Rush, Mario Chalmers, Darrell Arthur, Darnell Jackson and Sasha Kaun all were drafted in the 2008 NBA draft, and as such, 2008-09 was supposed to be a rebuilding season. But nobody told the Jayhawks.

Junior guard Collins and sophomore center Cole Aldrich were still there, and the pair led KU in scoring. After beating No. 3 Oklahoma (without Blake Griffin) on the road and No. 11 Missouri at home, the Jayhawks won another outright Big 12 title, their fifth in a row.

"I'm falling in love with this team," Self said.

Kansas reached the Sweet 16 but fell to national runner-up Michigan State.

2008

Kansas took down two No. 1 seeds, North Carolina and Memphis, in the Final Four to win the 2008 championship. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Kansas' 2008 season will be remembered more for the way it ended -- on Chalmers' clutch 3-pointer that helped beat Memphis in the national championship game -- than for the Big 12 regular-season title, but the early part of the Jayhawks' season was nonetheless remarkable.

They won their first 20 games but lost at Kansas State for the first time in 24 years. Three conference losses forced another shared title with Texas, but Self's first and only national title would follow.

2007

Kansas guard Mario Chalmers had 21 points in the Jayhawks' win over Texas. Rich Sugg/Getty Images

Self's first outright Big 12 championship in Lawrence came on the heels of an eight-game win streak to close the regular season. The run included another 16-point comeback, this time to top Kevin Durant and the Texas Longhorns at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks would go on to win the Big 12 tournament, too, before falling to UCLA in the NCAA tournament's West Regional final.

2006

Kansas guard Mario Chalmers helped the Jayhawks to a regular-season and conference tournament title in 2006. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The 2005-06 Jayhawks began the season 3-4 and lost to Kansas State for the first time in 31 tries. Soon, though, they would begin to rely heavily on freshmen Chalmers and Rush, who helped engineer a 16-point rally to come from behind and beat Oklahoma.

After avenging the loss to Kansas State, KU shared the Big 12 title again, this time with Texas.

2005

Kansas guard Wayne Simien had 32 points in Kansas' 81-79 win over Oklahoma State in 2005. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

In his second season at Kansas, Self called the win over No. 4 Oklahoma State in Lawrence "one of the great ones to ever be played in this building," which is high praise considering Allen Fieldhouse's storied history. The Jayhawks looked destined to win Self's first conference title in Lawrence outright, but a loss at rival Missouri in the final regular-season game forced them to share the crown with Oklahoma.

Kansas was upset by Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but the 2004-05 season was a season to remember for senior Wayne Simien. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 20 points. His No. 23 now hangs in the rafters.