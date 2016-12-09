WACO, Texas -- Bill Menefee, whose tenure as Baylor athletic director included a Southwest Conference football championship and five bowl trips for the Bears, has died. He was 95.

The university said Menefee died Thursday in Waco.

Menefee served as Baylor's AD from 1980-92, a stretch when the Bears won the 1980 conference title. He had a 149-144 record as the men's basketball coach from 1961-73.

The native of tiny Grandfalls, Texas, first went to Baylor in 1947 as a physical education instructor. He also was an assistant coach and oversaw freshman teams.

Menefee was with the U.S. Marines in the Pacific during World War II, and served three months in Okinawa. He was awarded a Purple Heart. His wife, Dorothy, died in 2012 after they had been married for 69 years.