ESPN basketball Insider Jeff Goodman credits Malik Monk's performance against UNC with Kentucky's surge this week, while out west Arizona proves they belong in the Power Rankings. (1:31)

It was exam week, and Kentucky, Butler and Purdue all passed with flying colors. Kentucky got a resume win over North Carolina in Las Vegas, and also figured out that Malik Monk will be the guy with the ball in his hands in a close game. Chris Holtmann and the Bulldogs took care of Indiana at the Crossroads Classic, and Purdue finally got a win in the event with a comeback victory over Notre Dame.

Not everyone got A's on their tests, though. Indiana didn't prepare on the defensive end and lost to Butler, Texas A&M couldn't get past a shorthanded Arizona club in Houston, and South Carolina -- albeit it without its best player -- came up short against Seton Hall in New York.

UCLA has shown early in the season that the Bruins are back. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

1. Villanova Wildcats

Record: 11-0

Last week's ranking: 1

Villanova's senior class, which includes Josh Hart, has never lost a Big Five game against any of the area schools. That's 16-0 in his career after an easy win over Temple.

2. UCLA Bruins

Record: 12-0

Last week's ranking: 4

So, Lonzo Ball can't shoot it from deep? That was the knock on him entering college, but the Bruins freshman has shot 45 percent (29-for-64) from beyond the arc in the first dozen games.

3. Baylor Bears

Record: 11-0

Last week's ranking: 3

Scott Drew's club played three games this past week, but this is the cupcake portion of the Bears' schedule: Southern, Jackson State and John Brown (yes, John Brown) were the victims.

4. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 10-1

Last week's ranking: 2

Bill Self got Carlton Bragg back from a one-game suspension, and the sophomore forward had seven points and eight boards in 18 minutes against Davidson.

5. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 10-1

Last week's ranking: 5

Duke was off this past week, which was ideal for a team still trying to get healthy. The big question is when the nation's top-ranked freshman, Harry Giles, makes his college debut.

6. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 10-1

Last week's ranking: 9

Malik Monk had one of the most impressive performances in school history. He went for 47 points in the win over UNC in Las Vegas, which is tied for sixth on UK's all-time single-game scoring chart.

7. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 10-2

Last week's ranking: 7

Justin Jackson was terrific, scoring 34 points, and Joel Berry returned from a couple games off due to an ankle issue and finished with 23. The problem was defense -- specifically on Malik Monk, who erupted for 47 and was 8-for-12 from 3.

8. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: 11-0

Last week's ranking: 6

Mark Few was concerned about Gonzaga's defense entering the season, but it ranks among the nation's leaders in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage defense.

9. Creighton Bluejays

Record: 11-0

Last week's ranking: 10

The Bluejays are undefeated with a starting unit that has three transfers: Maurice Watson (BU), Marcus Foster (Kansas State) and Cole Huff (Nevada) and a pair of home-grown products: Omaha natives Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas.

10. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 10-1

Last week's ranking: 11

The matchup is here: Wednesday against Kentucky at the Yum! Center. The Cardinals will try and snap a three-game losing skid in the series.

11. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: 10-2

Last week's ranking: 14

Ethan Happ put up his fifth double-double of the season and fourth in the past six games in Wednesday's win over Green Bay. What was more impressive is that the sophomore big man actually knocked down a perimeter jumper.

12. Purdue Boilermakers

Record: 9-2

Last week's ranking: 19

Finally, Matt Painter and the Boilermakers got a win in the Crossroads Classic with a comeback victory over Notre Dame. Purdue had been 0-2 against Notre Dame and was 0-3 against Butler in the event.

13. Butler Bulldogs

Record: 10-1

Last week's ranking: 20

Chris Holtmann's team bounced back from a loss to Indiana State with a couple of wins over Cincinnati and Indiana. Butler's resume also includes a win against Arizona.

14. Xavier Musketeers

Record: 9-2

Last week's ranking: 12

Chris Mack rolled the dice on Norfolk State transfer RaShid Gaston. He sat out last season and had just one year of eligibility left with the Musketeers. He's making the most of it, averaging 13 points and 9.7 boards over the past three games.

15. Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 8-2

Last week's ranking: 8

The good news? O.G. Anunoby returned against Butler. The bad? The Hoosiers allowed the Bulldogs to shoot 47 percent from the field and Butler also made 10-of-21 shots from deep.

16. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 9-1

Last week's ranking: 16

Bob Huggins won his 800th career game. He is just the 10th men's basketball coach who coached at least 10 seasons in Division 1 to reach that milestone.

17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 9-2

Last week's ranking: 15

The Irish haven't been able to hold leads against a pair of ranked teams the past two games. They had an 11-point advantage against top-ranked Villanova, and blew a 17-point lead in a loss over the weekend to Purdue.

18. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 9-1

Last week's ranking: 17

The Cavaliers don't have a single player averaging in double figures in scoring.

19. South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 9-1

Last week's ranking: 13

With Sindarius Thornwell still suspended, the Gamecocks lost to Seton Hall in New York. It's been PJ Dozier who has stepped up. He has gone for at least 20 points in four straight games.

20. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 11-1

Last week's ranking: 23

With a win against Samford on Monday, this Seminoles group would be just the third in school history to start the season at 12-1. It happened in 1988-89 and 2003-04. The '89 team wound up going 16-1 before suffering its first loss.

21. Florida Gators

Record: 8-3

Last week's ranking: 24

The Gators haven't played a true home game this season, but that will change Wednesday when the O'Connell Center's $64.5 million renovation is complete and they face Arkansas-Little Rock.

22. USC Trojans

Record: 10-0

Last week's ranking: 18

USC needed a late run to get past Troy, but the Trojans aren't the same team without Bennie Boatwright, who missed his third game with a knee injury that could keep him out until mid-January.

23. Saint Mary's Gaels

Record: 8-1

Last week's ranking: 21

Starting point guard Emmett Naar had the quote of the week after watching his fellow Aussie Jock Landale go for 15 points and 13 boards against Western Kentucky. "He's just a big body and has great hands for a guy that size. And now that he's not that far anymore, he's quite athletic."

24. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 9-1

Last week's ranking: 25

Chris Clarke recorded the first triple-double in school history with 13 points, 12 boards and 10 assists in a rout over The Citadel.

25. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 10-2

Last week's ranking: NR

Sean Miller's top three scorers are all freshmen: Lauri Markkanen, Kobi Simmons and Rawle Alkins. The Wildcats are playing shorthanded as Allonzo Trier hasn't been cleared by the NCAA and Parker Jackson-Cartwright (ankle) remains out.

Dropped out: Texas A&M