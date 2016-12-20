        <
          Kentucky's Malik Monk earning status as Diaper Dandy

          Kentucky guard Malik Monk is the Wildcats' leading scorer at 21.9 points per game. Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS/Getty Images
          Dec 20, 2016
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          Malik Monk of Kentucky put on a show in his team's thrilling 103-100 win over North Carolina. He scored 47 points, including the game-winning trifecta against the highly ranked Tar Heels.

          My friends, freshmen have impacted the game for a number of years now, but Monk's effort was special.

          Let's look back at some super performances by Diaper Dandies in recent years and you will get my point:

          Take nothing away from these fabulous freshmen. What Monk did was incredible because of his prowess shooting from long range; he was 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was also impressive because the Wildcats needed every point to get to the winner's circle.

          Monk did it in crunch time, in a Maalox-masher affair. Some of these other performances came against cupcakes.

          It doesn't get easier for Monk and the Wildcats. Next up is a date against in-state rival Louisville. That should be more excitement galore for college hoop fans.