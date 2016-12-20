Malik Monk of Kentucky put on a show in his team's thrilling 103-100 win over North Carolina. He scored 47 points, including the game-winning trifecta against the highly ranked Tar Heels.
My friends, freshmen have impacted the game for a number of years now, but Monk's effort was special.
Let's look back at some super performances by Diaper Dandies in recent years and you will get my point:
Ben Simmons, LSU: 43 points, 14 rebounds vs. North Florida in December 2015.
Jahlil Okafor, Duke: 28 points, eight rebounds vs. Notre Dame in 2015 ACC tournament.
Anthony Davis, Kentucky: 27 points, 14 rebounds, 7 blocks vs. Arkansas in January 2012.
Michael Beasley, Kansas State: 32 points, 24 rebounds vs. Sacramento State in November 2007.
Kevin Durant, Texas: 37 points, 10 rebounds vs. Kansas in March 2007.
Stephen Curry, Davidson: 30 points vs. Maryland in 2007 NCAA tournament.
Take nothing away from these fabulous freshmen. What Monk did was incredible because of his prowess shooting from long range; he was 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was also impressive because the Wildcats needed every point to get to the winner's circle.
Monk did it in crunch time, in a Maalox-masher affair. Some of these other performances came against cupcakes.
It doesn't get easier for Monk and the Wildcats. Next up is a date against in-state rival Louisville. That should be more excitement galore for college hoop fans.