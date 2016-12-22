Kansas freshman center Udoka Azubuike will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury.

"Udoka tore ligaments to his left wrist in practice Tuesday that will require surgery, and he will miss the remainder of the season," Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. "Surgery should take place in the next few weeks, and doctors are confident he will make a full recovery and be full speed sometime this summer."

The 7-foot, 280-pound Azubuike moved into the starting lineup six games ago, after Self became frustrated by the duo of Carlton Bragg Jr. and Landen Lucas. Azubuike averaged 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.7 minutes over the past six games.

Azubuike leads the team with 18 blocks.

No. 3 Kansas is 10-1 and will play its first true road game on Thursday at UNLV.

"We all feel bad for Udoka. He has worked so hard and has put himself in a position to have a tremendous impact on this year's squad," Self said. "This is a blow to our team, but I know that we will rally around this and Udoka will work hard to insure a full recovery."