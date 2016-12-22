CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina guard Theo Pinson was cleared by doctors to begin "basketball-type activities" this week, coach Roy Williams said.

Speaking after the No. 8 Tar Heels' 85-42 win over Northern Iowa on Wednesday night, Williams defined those activities as "getting in shape" and "seeing what he can handle."

Williams stopped well short of setting a date for Pinson's return to the lineup. The junior has been sidelined all season with a broken foot.

"When the trainers and the strength coach tell me they think he can start practicing, he will not play the next day," Williams said. "He's got to have some time to practice. So they originally said eight to 12 weeks; I think it's going to be close to the 12. I don't make up my mind until the trainers say he can get back on the court."

It's been exactly eight weeks since Pinson fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. If he does need another month to fully recover, UNC would already be about six games into ACC play.

Pinson, a 6-foot-6 native of Greensboro, North Carolina, was a projected starter this season before getting hurt.

He averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds last season.