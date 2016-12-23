Five-star power forward Jarred Vanderbilt has added to Kentucky's top-ranked recruiting class by committing to Wildcats on Friday.

Editor's Picks Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PF Jarred Vanderbilt to Kentucky Kentucky already has the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, and Vanderbilt's commitment will widen the gap for the Wildcats.

The No. 22 recruit in the ESPN 100 chose Kentucky over TCU, Oregon and North Carolina. He took official visits to Kentucky and North Carolina in October and unofficially visited TCU in the fall.

Coach John Calipari and the Wildcats had the No. 1 recruiting class entering the week, and Vanderbilt solidifies that spot.

"It was the best fit for me to develop on and off the court," Vanderbilt said. "Coach Cal has a proven system built for athletes like myself."

Vanderbilt announced his decision on ESPNU's social media platforms.

ESPNU EXCLUSIVE: No. 22 overall prospect in Class of 2017 @JVando_ announces his college commitment!



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/UUJTFFgnxc — ESPNU (@ESPNU) December 23, 2016

Vanderbilt (Victory Prep Academy, Houston) is the No. 4 power forward in the Class of 2017. He averaged 13.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Houston Hoops AAU program but was hampered by a foot injury in the fall.

He is the fourth five-star commitment in Kentucky's 2017 class, joining Nick Richards (No. 12), P.J. Washington (No. 16) and Quade Green (No. 21). Four-star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 43) rounds out the class.