It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Quentin Snider, Louisville Cardinals

He led the Cardinals to the big win over Kentucky.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Louisville Cardinals

Red ruled over blue in the Bluegrass State.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Andy Enfield, USC Trojans

His Trojans remained unbeaten despite injuries.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

St. John's Red Storm wins at Syracuse Orange by 33

The Red Storm were coming off a loss to Penn State.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

Jonah Mathews, USC Trojans

He had 26 points in an overtime win over Wyoming.