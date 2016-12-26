It's time to hand out my weekly awards:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Quentin Snider, Louisville Cardinals
He led the Cardinals to the big win over Kentucky.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Louisville Cardinals
Red ruled over blue in the Bluegrass State.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Andy Enfield, USC Trojans
His Trojans remained unbeaten despite injuries.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK
St. John's Red Storm wins at Syracuse Orange by 33
The Red Storm were coming off a loss to Penn State.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
Jonah Mathews, USC Trojans
He had 26 points in an overtime win over Wyoming.