          Louisville takes the week by beating Kentucky

          9:51 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK
          Quentin Snider, Louisville Cardinals
          He led the Cardinals to the big win over Kentucky.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK
          Louisville Cardinals
          Red ruled over blue in the Bluegrass State.

          COACH OF THE WEEK
          Andy Enfield, USC Trojans
          His Trojans remained unbeaten despite injuries.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK
          St. John's Red Storm wins at Syracuse Orange by 33
          The Red Storm were coming off a loss to Penn State.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
          Jonah Mathews, USC Trojans
          He had 26 points in an overtime win over Wyoming.