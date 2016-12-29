Louisiana State forward Craig Victor has been dismissed by coach Johnny Jones for violating team rules, the Tigers announced Thursday, just three hours prior to their SEC opener against Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-9 Victor, a New Orleans native, averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season for an 8-3 LSU squad.

Louisiana State's Craig Victor has been dismissed for violating team rules. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

"We are obviously disappointed that we had to take this action," Jones said in a statement. "It's a privilege and an honor to wear the LSU uniform. When you commit to being part of our basketball program, there are expectations and standards that we demand from our players. Those expectations go beyond the basketball court."

Victor, a former top-100 prospect who transferred from Arizona, missed the first three games of the season due to a violation of team rules.

"Early on he'll miss a couple of games I think in the beginning of the season," Jones told reporters during Victor's suspension earlier this season. "I've just got to challenge him. We have some team rules in place that you have to abide by. He failed to do that. But he's certainly back on track now and taking care of his responsibilities."

It's another setback for Jones and an LSU squad that missed the NCAA tournament last season and suffered a 34-point road loss to Wake Forest last week.