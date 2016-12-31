Brad Daugherty explains that Grayson Allen is simply struggling with his emotional maturity and that his talent will prevail going forward. (0:53)

Suspended Duke guard Grayson Allen traveled with the team and will sit on the bench Saturday when the Blue Devils take on Virginia Tech.

Duke freshman Frank Jackson is expected to start in Allen's place. Allen was wearing a Duke sweatsuit pregame, not the official team warm-ups.

Allen, who was suspended indefinitely Dec. 22 after his third tripping incident in a calendar year, has been practicing with the scout team since Duke returned from break on Monday.

Grayson Allen reacts after being called for a foul for tripping an Elon player on Dec. 21. AP Photo/Chuck Burton

He stuck out his leg and tripped an Elon player Dec. 21, an incident he later apologized for. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said the next day that he was not quite sure how long the suspension would be.

It was the third time Allen has intentionally tripped an opposing player in the past year. Last season, he tripped Louisville's Ray Spalding on Feb. 8 and Florida State's Xavier Rathan-Mayes on Feb. 25.

Allen had an opportunity to leave Duke after last season. Multiple NBA executives told ESPN that Allen would have been a first-round pick in the draft, but he decided to return to school for a variety of reasons. He said education was important; he wanted another opportunity to win a national title; and he wanted a chance to play some point guard.

Allen has struggled with foot injuries for much of this season. He is averaging 16.0 points per game -- down from 21.6 last season. Since the start of last season, Allen is averaging 20.2 points per game -- the highest average of any major conference player.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Andy Katz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.