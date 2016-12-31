BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said junior guard Grayson Allen is no longer a tri-captain on the team, but declined to elaborate on when Allen could possibly return to the lineup.

Krzyzewski suspended Allen indefinitely after Duke's 72-61 win over Elon for tripping Steven Santa Ana. It marked the third time Allen tripped a player going back to last season.

Editor's Picks Suspended Allen on bench for Duke loss Suspended Duke guard Grayson Allen traveled with the team and sat on the bench Saturday in the Blue Devils' 89-75 loss to Virginia Tech.

"Right now, I don't want to talk about Grayson," Krzyzewski said. "He was part of the loss today by not being there and we've also -- instead of tri-captains we've eliminated him from being a captain of the team."

Guard Matt Jones and forward Amile Jefferson are now co-captains.

Allen, who averages 16.0 points, was on the Blue Devils' bench during their 89-75 loss at Virginia Tech. He has practiced since the team returned from its winter break on Dec. 26, but has been working with the scout team.

"We've played without a lot of people throughout the year. You'd rather have your full complement of players," Krzyzewski said. "That's not an excuse. He should be on the floor if he does the right things and he didn't do the right thing, so he wasn't on the floor. That's the way it is."

Duke returns home for games against Georgia Tech and Boston College this week.