This freshman class has certainly impacted the college basketball world so far this season.

Everywhere I go, people ask me about the creme de la creme of the Diaper Dandies. It is a little early, but I have put together my super seven for the early portion of nonconference play.

These guys will be called upon to shine when league play opens up as they try to get their teams to the promised land, the NCAA tournament. I believe these seven will be playing come NCAA tournament time.

Lonzo Ball, UCLA Bruins

He has handled the ball for the Bruins, freeing up Bryce Alford from the point. Ball reminds me of Jason Kidd when he was at California. UCLA has turned things around after a losing season a year ago and Ball is one of the keys.

Miles Bridges, Michigan State Spartans

I know he has missed time due to injury, but he has proven himself as an exciting, high-rising flyer playing above the rim. He is a superb rebounder and scores well inside. Tom Izzo has one of his best freshmen classes, led by Bridges.

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky Wildcats

He has been steady handling the rock for John Calipari's club. An outstanding passer with great court vision. Fox can penetrate and score, too. Fox has put up several 20-plus point performances.

Markelle Fultz, Washington Huskies

He has posted very good numbers as a scorer, though the Huskies have been inconsistent. Fultz has a very bright future.

Josh Jackson, Kansas Jayhawks

A versatile athlete who can handle the ball at 6-foot-8. Very competitive, he has fit in perfectly in Lawrence. Bill Self has a very special player.

T.J. Leaf, UCLA Bruins

He has been a baseline beauty, scoring and rebounding for the Bruins. He has come up big in vital spots, like the win over Kentucky (17 points, 13 rebounds).

Malik Monk, Kentucky Wildcats

He has a nice shooting touch and runs the court well. Monk has great length and that helps on the defensive end. He had the tops of the season, 47 points in a win over North Carolina.

There have been many Diaper Dandies contributing across the nation. These guys have stood out to me.