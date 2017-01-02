It's time to hand out my weekly awards:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dillon Brooks, Oregon Ducks
He averaged 25.5 PPG in two wins. Brooks hit the winning shot against UCLA.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Oregon Ducks
The Ducks beat a pair of previously-unbeaten teams: UCLA and USC.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Tim Miles, Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Cornhuskers won at Indiana and at Maryland.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK
Georgia Tech over North Carolina
The Yellow Jackets stunned the Tar Heels in the ACC opener.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
josh Okogie, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The 6-foot-4 Diaper Dandy had 26 points in the upset of North Carolina.