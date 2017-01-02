It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dillon Brooks, Oregon Ducks

He averaged 25.5 PPG in two wins. Brooks hit the winning shot against UCLA.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Oregon Ducks

The Ducks beat a pair of previously-unbeaten teams: UCLA and USC.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Tim Miles, Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers won at Indiana and at Maryland.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

Georgia Tech over North Carolina

The Yellow Jackets stunned the Tar Heels in the ACC opener.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

josh Okogie, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The 6-foot-4 Diaper Dandy had 26 points in the upset of North Carolina.