          Weekly awards: Don't forget about the Ducks

          Dillon Brooks and the Ducks had a big week. Robert Hanashiro USA TODAY Sports
          11:51 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
          It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK
          Dillon Brooks, Oregon Ducks
          He averaged 25.5 PPG in two wins. Brooks hit the winning shot against UCLA.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK
          Oregon Ducks
          The Ducks beat a pair of previously-unbeaten teams: UCLA and USC.

          COACH OF THE WEEK
          Tim Miles, Nebraska Cornhuskers
          The Cornhuskers won at Indiana and at Maryland.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK
          Georgia Tech over North Carolina
          The Yellow Jackets stunned the Tar Heels in the ACC opener.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
          josh Okogie, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
          The 6-foot-4 Diaper Dandy had 26 points in the upset of North Carolina.