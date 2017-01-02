Jeff Goodman reacts to the news that Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo lower back surgery on Friday and the intent is for him to return this year. (1:39)

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo back surgery Friday, the school announced Monday.

Krzyzewski is expected to coach Wednesday against Georgia Tech and then step away for the surgery to remove a fragment of a herniated disk in his lower back. The procedure has an anticipated recovery time of four weeks.

"His back has been bothering him way worse than he's let on," a source told ESPN.

Assistant coach Jeff Capel will coach the team while Krzyzewski recovers. Capel's first game will be Saturday against Boston College.

"Dr. William Richardson, Dr. [Allan] Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks," Krzyzewski said in a statement. "Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach [Nate] James and Coach [Jon] Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve."

Friedman will perform the surgery at Duke University Hospital, according to the school.

Mike Krzyzewsk will undergo lower back surgery Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disk. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Krzyzewski had back issues in 1994, following surgery in October, and he stepped away in January 1995 for the remainder of the season. Duke was 9-3 overall at the time and 0-1 in ACC play. Under Pete Gaudet, the Blue Devils went 4-15 the rest of the season.

Krzyzewski, 69, had offseason knee surgery this past April and missed the Georgia Tech game a year ago after feeling under the weather and being taken to the hospital for tests.

He has led the Blue Devils to five national titles and has a team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

Duke is 12-2 after losing at Virginia Tech on Saturday without Grayson Allen, who is serving an indefinite suspension for his most recent tripping incident.