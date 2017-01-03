South Florida has fired men's basketball coach Orlando Antigua, whose program has struggled and is in the midst of an academic fraud investigation.

USF athletic director Mark Harlan sent a letter to supporters of the program on Tuesday morning about Antigua's dismissal.

"After a thorough and deliberate review of our men's basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change," Harlan wrote. "I met with Coach Antigua earlier today to inform him of this and to thank him for his service to USF. We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best."

Harlan also said that Murry Bartow will serve as the interim coach.

Orlando Antigua was fired as South Florida's men's basketball coach on Tuesday. The Bulls are 6-7 this season and the program is under NCAA investigation for possible academic fraud issues. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

South Florida is 23-55 in Antigua's tenure, which started with the 2014-15 season. The Bulls are 6-7 overall this season and 0-2 in American Athletic Conference play. They will play at SMU on Saturday.

ESPN reported last July that the South Florida program was being investigated because of academic fraud. Shortly thereafter, Antigua's brother, OIiver, resigned from his position as an assistant coach.

Orlando Antigua came to South Florida after spending six seasons as an assistant for John Calipari at Memphis and Kentucky.