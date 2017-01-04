LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The competition has reached extreme levels for the Louisville basketball team the past couple of weeks.

Oh, sure, the Cardinals had to play Kentucky, Virginia and Indiana in an 11-day stretch, followed by Wednesday's game at Notre Dame. But that's not what we're talking about.

The most nerve-racking showdowns have come behind the scenes at Billy Minardi Hall, where players have dueled it out in Xbox games "NBA 2K," "FIFA" and "Call of Duty."

"We have so many different tournaments every night," guard Donovan Mitchell said. "If you walked through our dorms, you would hear a lot of screaming and yelling, and you'd think there's a fight going on. We're just so intense, it's incredible."

There was also a laser-tag outing, in which Mitchell claims to have won a couple of times. Not everything has been a competition during winter break for the No. 9 Cardinals, as they've also gone to see several movies together and even spent an evening roller skating.

They're finding ways to enjoy this time and grow closer as a team, all the while enduring one of the most brutal schedule stretches imaginable.

Louisville players and coaches have been talking about this four-game grind since Sept. 12. That's when the ACC sandwiched the Kentucky and Indiana games with a conference opener against Virginia and kicked off 2017 with a trip to South Bend for the Cardinals. "Pass the Pepto-Bismol," coach Rick Pitino said when the schedule was announced.

This stretch marks the first time in school history that Louisville has faced four ranked opponents in a row during the regular season. Some teams reach Final Fours or national title games without encountering such consecutive hurdles. Here's a sign of the degree of difficulty: Before the Cards began this group of death, to crib from soccer parlance, they had the 97th-toughest schedule in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy.

Now? It's 22nd. And there's still one big test left.

"It kind of feels like we're in a tournament," center Anas Mahmoud said.

If March is about survive and advance, late December meant simply survive for Pitino's team. He usually prefers a softer schedule before January, and most coaches would set up this kind of slate (Louisville has also played Baylor in the Battle 4 Atlantis and hosted Purdue) with only a veteran team. The Cardinals, however, lost their top three scorers from last season.

Yet here they are with one game left in this gantlet, and the perilous four-pack is suddenly feeling more like a blessing than a curse. They've already notched two résumé-enhancing and chest-thumping victories over rivals Kentucky and Indiana. In between came a listless home loss to Virginia. But even that taught them some valuable lessons.

"These have really helped us just see where we are, really," guard Quentin Snider said. "We talk all the time about being a top-10-caliber team and trying to get into that top five. So these games really mean a lot to us."

Here's an inside look at how they've gotten through it so far and what remains:

Obstacle 1: Kentucky, Dec. 21

Louisville forward Jaylen Johnson had 14 points in the Cardinals' win over Kentucky. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

They say the only way to eat an elephant is by taking one bite at a time. This gargantuan four-course meal began with the pointy end of the tusks.

Kentucky had beaten the Cardinals four straight times and eight out of nine since John Calipari opened his NBA factory in Lexington. Louisville players couldn't leave their dorm rooms without hearing from fans how badly they needed to finally topple Big Blue. So Pitino shielded his guys from that public pressure as much as possible, taking them as a team to see "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" the night before the game.

Of course, it was no coincidence that the movie is about a scrappy band of underdogs trying to take down an invincible empire.

"Everyone counted them out and weren't too worried about them, and the next thing you know, they ended up taking over," Mitchell said of the film's protagonists. "None of us were really 'Star Wars' fans ... until we saw it."

Louisville's rebellion wasn't built on hope but rather a clever game plan. It focused on slowing down the Wildcats' transition game with high-percentage shots and good defense. That, along with Snider's career-high 22 points, led to a 73-70 victory.

Freed of the huge burden, the team enjoyed a few days off for Christmas. Pitino spent time fishing on his new boat in Miami, while several players went home to see their families. But were they too relieved?

Obstacle 2: Virginia, Dec. 28

Louisville guard Quentin Snider is the Cardinals' second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pitino insists that the concept of letdowns is phooey. And it's true that the Cardinals have rarely played well against Virginia, whose deliberate pace and steadfast refusal to acknowledge the fast break run counter to Pitino's preferred tempo.

Louisville struggled against a similar style earlier this season in an overtime win over Old Dominion. Pitino was still complaining about the ACC's scheduling Virginia between the Kentucky and Indiana games as recently as Tuesday afternoon, saying "the league made a mistake."

Something seemed off from the beginning of this game for the home team. There was far less hum in the Yum! Center as the crowd filled in the stands much later than it did the previous Wednesday night against Kentucky. The players lacked their usual intensity, too; on a couple of occasions, they simply watched as the Cavaliers sprinted for loose balls.

Virginia led by 21 after 29 minutes and held on for a 61-53 victory.

"We were so amped off that Kentucky game that we came out and gave terrible energy," Mitchell said. "It was just a sign of an immature team. We got embarrassed."

"We were too satisfied after the Kentucky win," Snider added.

Mitchell and Snider watched film of that loss together right away, and they vowed to never let it happen again. One thing Pitino has not had to worry about with this team is its dedication. So rather than punish his players with physical practices after the Virginia game, he kept things lighter and fun with some fast-paced, almost pickup-style workouts.

Losing the ACC opener in such fashion was humbling, but these Cardinals have been through much worse. The program self-imposed an NCAA tournament ban in February as part of the Andre McGee escorts-in-the-dorm scandal. That decision meant that graduate transfers Damion Lee and Trey Lewis lost one final chance to experience the tournament.

One thing that adversity did was bond the players closer together. They've gone on several team adventures since, like a trip to see the movie "Office Christmas Party" after a recent practice.

"We all travel together all the time," Mitchell said. "Everybody says they've never seen a team like us where 15 guys are walking together at one time, even just going to class."

So they weren't going to let the Virginia loss derail them. Nor did they have much choice.

"We didn't have time to cry about it," Mahmoud said. "The next day was a new day, and we had to go out there and prepare for Indiana."

Obstacle 3: Indiana in Indianapolis, Dec. 31

Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell responded to being sent to the bench in a big way with 25 points against Indiana. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pitino likes to shake things up after a big loss, so he juggled his starting lineup for the first time all season. He benched three starters, including Mitchell, whom he pleaded with to play like "a star."

Indiana's up-and-down pace suited Louisville much more than Virginia's style. The Cardinals played with fire on both ends of the court, holding the Hoosiers to just 32.2 percent shooting and getting a career-best 25 points from Mitchell in a 77-62 victory.

Mitchell's performance, Mahmoud's contributions in his first start of the season and the overall defensive effort showed what Louisville's identity could be the rest of the season. It's a lesson that might not have been gleaned without the glare of these spotlight games.

"During this stretch, we figured out how immature we were in the Kentucky game," Mitchell said. "We fixed that. We also figured out how good our defense can be. I think our character came through, and that is huge."

Obstacle 4: at Notre Dame, Wednesday

Pitino compared this schedule stretch to playing in the NBA. You can't get upset about losing in Sacramento, he told his players, because you have to play in Los Angeles the next night.

And so it goes as Louisville heads back to the state of Indiana and a place where its best-laid plans have often gone to die.

Pitino's teams have lost five straight times in South Bend, including the five-overtime marathon in 2013. Pitino joked that it's hard to beat the Irish on the road because "they kill you with prayers the entire night."

A win on Wednesday would make this four-game span an unqualified success for the Cardinals.

"If we can get out of this 3-1," Pitino said, "it's great for our basketball team."

But a loss to Notre Dame would leave Louisville at 0-2 in ACC play, a treacherous early hole in what looks like the deepest and toughest conference in the country. A potential letup after Wednesday night might not actually occur, either; the next stop is at Georgia Tech, which upset North Carolina last weekend.

So it will be out of the frying pan and into the cauldron for these Cardinals, who are at least managing to have fun on the ride.

"A schedule like this can be really intimidating to some people," Mitchell said. "But we've embraced it."