Clemson coach Brad Brownell and North Carolina coach Roy Williams had what appeared to be a tense exchange in the handshake line after the Tar Heels' 89-86 overtime victory Tuesday night.

Brownell was upset about something North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks said to Clemson players at the end of the game, according to multiple sources.

It was Meeks' basket with 1:12 left in overtime that put the Tar Heels ahead for good.

Sources said Williams apologized after Brownell expressed his displeasure.

Asked about it after the game, Williams said, "That was just something between me and Brad. I'll take care of it."

Brownell also told reporters it was a matter between the two coaches.