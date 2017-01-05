DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke's Mike Krzyzewski took the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium to a standing ovation before facing Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

It's expected to be the last game on the sidelines for at least four weeks for the 69-year-old coach, who will have back surgery on Friday.

It was business as usual for Krzyzewski, who didn't show any emotion as he walked to the Blue Devils' bench.

Assistant coach Jeff Capel, who was a sophomore guard at Duke when Krzyzewski was sidelined the final 19 games of the 1994-95 season due to back issues, will serve as the interim head coach, starting with Duke's home game on Saturday against Boston College.

Capel served as the Blue Devils' head coach for one game last season, after Krzyzewski felt ill before a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.