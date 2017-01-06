CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Austin Peay men's basketball coach Dave Loos will take a leave of absence beginning Thursday night as he continues chemotherapy for a cancerous lymph node.

"This will be our first game without Coach Loos on the sidelines since March 7, 1990," assistant sports information director Colby Wilson said in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday before Austin Peay's Ohio Valley Conference game at Tennessee Tech.

Dave Loos is the fourth-longest-tenured coach in Division I and Austin Peay's all-time wins leader. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A statement released by the university revealed that a July surgery for the removal of a malignant tumor on Loos' colon led to the discovery of a cancerous growth on a lymph node. Loos, who is in his 27th season as head of the men's basketball program at Austin Peay, has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments since late summer.

It's unclear how long Loos will be away from the program.

Assistant coach Jay Bowen will oversee the program in Loos' absence, beginning with Thursday night's game.

Loos, the fourth-longest-tenured coach in Division I, is Austin Peay's all-time wins leader and has led the Governors to four OVC Tournament championships.