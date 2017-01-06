Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski underwent lower back surgery to remove a fragment of a herniated disk, the school announced Friday.

"Surgery went exactly as planned," Dr. Allan Friedman, who performed Friday's surgery at Duke University Hospital, said in a statement. "Coach is in terrific physical shape and we expect a full recovery."

Krzyzewski is expected to miss up to four weeks while recovering. Assistant coach Jeff Capel will serve as the team's interim head coach, beginning with the Blue Devils' game against Boston College on Saturday.

The surgery comes 22 years to the date after Krzyzewski was hospitalized on Jan. 6, 1995, for exhaustion related to back problems. He did not return to the sideline during the 1994-95 season, which is the last time Duke did not make the NCAA tournament.