Things got heated just before halftime as members from Georgia and Missouri needed to be separated. (1:19)

The game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers might not impact the SEC standings too much, but don't think the teams don't care.

Or at least their assistant coaches.

Players from both teams got into it beneath the basket just after the halftime buzzer. Then, as things appeared to be calming down, it got even uglier as two assistants -- Missouri's Steve Shields and Georgia's director of operations Kevin Davison -- went after each other.

From the video it appeared that Davison put his hands on Missouri player Trevor Glassman. Shields, taking offense, went in to defend Davison.

Officials assessed each coach with an unsportsmanlike technical foul, but no free throws were awarded. Georgia head coach Mark Fox and Missouri's Kim Anderson huddled before leaving the court for the intermission together.

Missouri took a 26-20 lead into the locker room.