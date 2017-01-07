Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe told ESPN he has committed to Kansas.

Cunliffe visited Lawrence last week, along with a trip to Georgetown. Seattle was the third school on his list.

Sam Cunliffe averaged 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 10 games for the Sun Devils. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

Cunliffe was ranked No. 41 in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2016. He played in 10 games at Arizona State before transferring, averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard had a stretch of five consecutive double-figure scoring games in late November and early December, including a 23-point, 10-rebound effort against The Citadel.

Cunliffe will be eligible to play in the second semester of the 2017-18 season.