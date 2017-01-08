        <
        >

          Ducks' Dillon Brooks gets flagrant 2, ejected for kicking Washington State player

          play
          Dillon Brooks ejected for flagrant 2 foul (0:45)

          Not even seven minutes into the game, Oregon's Dillon Brooks is ejected for a flagrant 2 foul for kicking at a Washington State player after a rebound. (0:45)

          9:21 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Oregon guard Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Ducks' 85-66 victory Saturday for intentionally kicking a Washington State player in the groin.

          Trailing 16-15, Brooks drove the lane, missed a shot and was fighting for a rebound with two Cougars defenders when he fell backward to the floor with 13:25 remaining in the first half. As he fell to the ground, his right leg shot up and caught Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson in the groin.

          Brooks, a junior who is averaging 14.3 points per game this season, was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected.

          The Pac-12 said it would review the play. No. 15 Oregon next plays at home against Oregon State on Jan. 14.