The Butler men's basketball team will stay the night in Washington, D.C., after a mechanical issue grounded their charter flight back to Indianapolis.

The team tweeted a statement that read: "The team never boarded our flight this evening. Mechanical issue has grounded the plane for tonight. We will fly home in the morning."

The No. 18 Bulldogs had earlier played the Georgetown Hoyas, winning 85-76.

Butler coach Chris Holtmann told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that the flight had been scheduled for the afternoon but was delayed until the evening. The team will wait until Sunday afternoon for a new plane.

This is the second plane issue in as many weeks for Butler. On Dec. 29, the team's charter flight out of New York's LaGuardia Airport lost cabin pressure and had to land in Pittsburgh. Some staff members on that flight were so afraid that they texted family members, thinking they might never see them again.

Saturday's charter flight company is different from the one last week.