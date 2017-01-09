It's time to hand out my weekly awards:
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga Bulldogs
He had 36 points (12-for-15 from the floor), 11 rebounds and six assists in a win over San Francisco.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Syracuse Orange
The Orange scored wins over Miami and Pittsburgh.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Archie Miller, Dayton Flyers
Even without top scorer Charles Cooke, his Flyers beat St. Bonventure and Rhode Island.
SHOCK OF THE WEEK
Texas Tech over West Virginia
The Red Raiders handed the Mountaineers their second loss of the season.
DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky Wildcats
He had 27 points, six rebounds and six assists vs. Arkansas.