        <
        >

          Weekly awards: Gonzaga stays perfect thanks to Williams-Goss

          James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
          10:46 AM ET
          • Dick VitaleCollege Basketball analyst
            Close
              Dick Vitale, college basketball's top analyst and ambassador, joined ESPN during the 1979-80 season. His thorough knowledge of the game is brought forth in an enthusiastic, passionate style. Vitale also contributes columns to ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

          PLAYER OF THE WEEK
          Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga Bulldogs
          He had 36 points (12-for-15 from the floor), 11 rebounds and six assists in a win over San Francisco.

          TEAM OF THE WEEK
          Syracuse Orange
          The Orange scored wins over Miami and Pittsburgh.

          COACH OF THE WEEK
          Archie Miller, Dayton Flyers
          Even without top scorer Charles Cooke, his Flyers beat St. Bonventure and Rhode Island.

          SHOCK OF THE WEEK
          Texas Tech over West Virginia
          The Red Raiders handed the Mountaineers their second loss of the season.

          DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK
          De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky Wildcats
          He had 27 points, six rebounds and six assists vs. Arkansas.