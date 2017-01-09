It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga Bulldogs

He had 36 points (12-for-15 from the floor), 11 rebounds and six assists in a win over San Francisco.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Syracuse Orange

The Orange scored wins over Miami and Pittsburgh.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Archie Miller, Dayton Flyers

Even without top scorer Charles Cooke, his Flyers beat St. Bonventure and Rhode Island.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

Texas Tech over West Virginia

The Red Raiders handed the Mountaineers their second loss of the season.

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky Wildcats

He had 27 points, six rebounds and six assists vs. Arkansas.