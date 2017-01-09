Georgetown transfer Isaac Copeland says he will continue his career at Nebraska.

"Nebraska has everything I need," Copeland told ESPN. "A great plan for my recovery after surgery and environment I feel like I can get better in. There's a lot of familiar faces there for me, and I think I will fit in well."

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior was highly regarded coming out of high school and was recruited to Georgetown by current Cornhuskers assistant coach Kenya Hunter. Copeland averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. However, he has battled a back injury this season and saw his role diminish with the Hoyas. Copeland played just seven games in 2016-17 and was averaging 5.4 points and 3.3 boards per contest.

Copeland said he has already applied for a medical redshirt and plans to have back surgery on a herniated disk soon. If he gets the redshirt from the NCAA, he would have two years of eligibility remaining.