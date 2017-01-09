        <
          St. John's signee Zach Brown charged with theft

          2:58 PM ET
          Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          ESPN 100 prospect and St. John's signee Zach Brown was charged with first-degree petit theft after getting arrested Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

          It is a misdemeanor charge, according to the Herald, although Brown was also charged with driving with a suspended license and an expired tag.

          Brown was arrested on multiple robbery charges last May, including robbery with an armed weapon and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching.

          Brown, a 7-foot-1 center, is ranked No. 35 in the ESPN 100. He committed to UConn last January, before reopening his recruitment in May. Brown committed to St. John's in July.

          St. John's released a statement regarding Brown.

          "The department of athletics thoroughly reviews allegations of misconduct for both current and prospective student-athletes," it read. "Per university policy and as required by law, publicly commenting on particular student cases is prohibited."

          The Red Storm are 8-9 on the season, 2-2 in the Big East. They play at Georgetown on Monday night.