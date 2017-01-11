SMU transfer Harry Froling is headed to Marquette.

The 6-foot-11 Australian told ESPN that he chose to play for coach Steve Wojciechowski after taking visits to both Marquette and Oregon State.

"The visit was great and the overall knowledge and past playing experience all of the coaches had was unbelievable," Froling told ESPN. "Most if not all had played pro or at high-level colleges, and I knew it was a place that was going to challenge me. By no means will it be easy, and being from Duke and with Coach being tutored by Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski], he knows what it takes. Another thing I loved about the staff was how honest they were. They didn't tell me what I wanted to hear."

Froling averaged 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10 games this season. He will sit out and be eligible after the first semester next season.

"Another thing that really attracted me to Marquette was the Henry Ellenson situation," said Froling, referring to the former Golden Eagles big man who became a first-round NBA draft pick. "I know I'm not Henry, but we do have some similar attributes and the way Coach demonstrated how he changes the offense and plays to his team was awesome. As long as I hold up my end of the bargain and give it my all, there's no reason I don't see myself playing a huge role in the success of Marquette in the near and distant future."

His father, Shane Froling, told ESPN that his son did not leave SMU due to playing time concerns -- as was stated in a news release from the school when he decided to transfer.

"We apologize to the SMU program and supporters, but unfortunately after Harry lost the promise of Larry Brown coaching him the two did not fit," Shane Froling said.

Brown resigned as head coach in July.

"It definitely was not as per the press release written for Harry by SMU, reporting an issue with playing time or his role," Shane Froling said. "It simply was a game method that may not have fit Harry. Hopefully both go on and have success."