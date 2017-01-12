Dan Dakich explains why he's keeping an eye on Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox and UCLA's TJ Leaf as Wooden Watch candidates. (1:31)

The John R. Wooden Award revealed its Midseason Top 25 list on Wednesday, and it can be characterized by new faces. Exactly one player who was recognized on the list at this point last season made it again -- Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 The 25 players on the midseason list for the John R. Wooden Award, given to the nation's best college basketball player: Player Yr. School Dwayne Bacon So. FSU Lonzo Ball Fr. UCLA Joel Berry II Jr. N. Carolina Jaron Blossomgame Sr. Clemson Dillon Brooks Jr. Oregon De'Aaron Fox Fr. Kentucky Markelle Fultz Fr. Washington Ethan Happ So. Wisconsin Josh Hart Sr. Villanova Nigel Hayes Sr. Wisconsin Josh Jackson Fr. Kansas Justin Jackson Jr. N. Carolina Luke Kennard So. Duke TJ Leaf Fr. UCLA Lauri Markkanen Fr. Arizona Kelan Martin Jr. Butler Frank Mason III Sr. Kansas Malik Monk Fr. Kentucky Monte Morris Sr. Iowa State Johnathan Motley Jr. Baylor Alec Peters Sr. Valparaiso Caleb Swanigan So. Purdue Melo Trimble Jr. Maryland Maurice Watson Jr. Sr. Creighton Nigel Williams-Goss Jr. Gonzaga

Four players joined after having not been included on the preseason list of 50 names: Baylor's Johnathan Motley; Butler's Kelan Martin; UCLA's TJ Leaf; and Duke's Luke Kennard.

Duke was one of five schools that had three players on the preseason list, but Grayson Allen, Harry Giles and Jayson Tatum did not make the midseason list. Giles and Tatum have missed games due to injury, and Allen's role has changed, as he hasn't played up to expectations.

Five schools each have two candidates represented on the midseason list: North Carolina (Joel Berry II, Justin Jackson); UCLA (Lonzo Ball, Leaf); Kentucky (Malik Monk, De'Aaron Fox); Kansas (Frank Mason III, Josh Jackson); and Wisconsin (Ethan Happ, Nigel Hayes).

Seven freshmen made the list, including Washington's Markelle Fultz and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen.

And seven seniors were listed, including Iowa State's Monte Morris, Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. and Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame.

The ACC, which led the preseason watch list with 12 players selected, is currently represented by five players. The Pac-12 also have five representatives, while the Big Ten and Big 12 have four each.

It's not too late for any eligible player not on the list to join in -- but it is reaching crunch time. In February, a top 20 list will be released, before the final ballot is produced in March.

The results will be announced in April.