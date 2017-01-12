Texas Longhorns sophomore Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of the basketball team's rules, the school announced on Thursday.

Mack, a 6-foot-7 small forward, is the team's leading scorer at 14.8 points; he averages 4.8 rebounds. He scored 27 points in a win over Oklahoma State earlier this month.

"We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to," head coach Shaka Smart said in the release. "Tevin has failed to reach them."

Sophomore forward Tevin Mack scored 27 points in a win over Oklahoma State earlier this month. David K Purdy/Getty Images

This is the second suspension for Mack this season. He missed an exhibition game and the season opener for a violation of team rules.

Texas has lost four of its last five games, including a three-point home loss to TCU on Wednesday. The Longhorns are 7-9 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12. Their next three games are against No. 10 West Virginia, No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Kansas.