Simply put, the second hoops Saturday of 2017 is a doozy.

At noon ET on Saturday, No. 7 Duke, fresh off a road loss to Florida State and another round of Grayson Allen-inspired Zapruder film-esque insanity (a round thankfully quelled by FSU assistant Dennis Gates before it got really out of hand) will travel to No. 14 Louisville, home of the nation's most punishingly versatile defensive team. Elsewhere, No. 19 Virginia will play a Clemson team hungry for a big win after near two huge near misses against UNC (in overtime) and Notre Dame (on the road).

Just as those wrap up, another conference-title-contention-deciding matchup between top-15 Big East teams (No. 15 Xavier at No. 12 Butler) will tip off, as will the aforementioned Seminoles, now 16-1 and atop the ACC standings, as they test their mettle on the road against North Carolina, one of the few teams in the country able to meet (or exceed) FSU coach Leonard Hamilton's rotations for sheer athleticism and size. At 4:30 p.m. ET, No. 1-for-now Baylor, coming off a 29-turnover, 21-point loss at West Virginia, will meet a surprising Kansas State group in Manhattan, Kansas. And those are just the highlights; Iowa State at (also surprising!) TCU, No. 20 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, Wichita State visiting its chief (only?) Missouri Valley competition (Illinois State), No. 4 UCLA on the back end of the Colorado-Utah road swing -- Saturday is packed with variously entertaining, fascinating, downright awesome contests.

And none of them is Saturday's best.

That honor goes to one of the last games on the slate: No. 21 Saint Mary's at No. 5 Gonzaga, a 10 p.m. ET tip from Spokane, Washington, featuring just about every positive quality one can ask for from one's two-hour viewing investment.

After Baylor's loss Wednesday, Gonzaga has formally locked the 2016-17 "last remaining unbeaten" honorific down. Yet the Zags' 16-0 start carries far more weight than that: Thanks both to its own ability and to the typical overall softness of the West Coast Conference, this team has a small but reasonable shot of joining 2014-15 Kentucky and 2013-14 Wichita State among the modern unbeaten-until-the-NCAA tournament ranks. It's a rarer accomplishment than the Wildcats' and Shockers' proximity makes it sound, and an exceedingly difficult one. Yet, with their combination of stifling first-shot defense and balanced offense -- the Zags shoot 56 percent from 2 and nearly 40 percent from 3 while allowing their opponents just 42 percent and 29, respectively -- it's one this team looks fully capable of achieving.

Setting aside the odds of one or two unforeseen upsets along the way, there is one team that can stand in Gonzaga's way, and it just so happens to be the team visiting The Kennel on Saturday. If not for a weird loss to a pretty good UT-Arlington team in early December, the Gaels would be right there with the Zags in the last-unbeaten discussion. Alas, no matter: The rest of SMC's 15-1 start has gone pretty much exactly to preseason plan. Last season's breakout offensive surprise team is at it again, still running fluid sets, whipping the ball around, and burying shot after shot. The Gaels are posting nearly the same effective field goal percentage as a season ago, and an even higher ratio (nearly 66 percent!) of assists to makes.

It's the same fundamental recipe that netted the 2015-16 Gaels the regular-season WCC title, and the program's first regular-season sweep of Gonzaga since the mid-'90s. With one crucial alteration: Jock Landale.

In the offseason, the Saint Mary's hype centered on the fact that the surprising Gaels would return their entire starting lineup -- and, more specifically, guards Emmett Naar and Joe Rahon, who played 93.6 and 92.9 percent of last season's available minutes, respectively, both top-15 marks nationally. No one said much about Landale, a promising but otherwise unsung 6-foot-11 bench big man who averaged around 14 minutes and eight points per game.

Yet here we are, nearly halfway through the 2016-17 season, and Landale is not just starting. He's putting up 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game ... and accounting for around 29 percent of SMC's shots and overall possessions ... and shooting 67 percent on 2s ... and grabbing 15 percent of available offensive rebounds and 28 percent of available defensive boards. Arguably the best Landale moment of the season thus far: On Jan. 5, one day before BYU's game at Saint Mary's, Cougars guard Nick Emery posted a video making fun of McKeon Pavilion's modest dimensions.

Nick Emery threw major shade at Saint Mary's on Instagram tonight. It's either the best or the dumbest thing I've ever seen-and maybe both? pic.twitter.com/sQIPlSq0ab — Steve Pierce (@PostJimmer) January 5, 2017

Landale then posted the following stat line: 26 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists on 11-of-13 shooting. Emery had nine points. BYU lost by 13.

Point is, he's an absolute beast, a bona fide All-America candidate and the early favorite for WCC Player of the Year.

Which is saying something! The same day Emery posted his video, Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss had a 36-11-6 (!) night on 12-of-15 from the field at San Francisco. And as good as Williams-Goss has been, one could argue the Zags' most important player has been center Przemek Karnowski -- the planet-sized human with the feather-light touch -- around whom Mark Few's potent offense orbits.

Even better? As Robert Sacre put it so succinctly in 2013: "Both teams and fans hate each other." (His GU teammate at the time, Kevin Pangos, settled on "strongly dislike," which is almost better.) Saint Mary's has been Gonzaga's peskiest and most persistent challenge during the latter's two-decade reign of WCC dominance. The Gaels take a Herman Blume approach to the Zags, and topple them just frequently enough that a big-brother, little-brother rivalry dynamic now elevates every game between the two. And, for as satisfying as last year's regular-season sweep may have been, Gonzaga's win in the WCC title game -- which kept Saint Mary's from the NCAA tournament altogether -- makes the idea of short-term payback a two-sided proposition.

So, to review: Saint Mary's at Gonzaga will feature the nation's last unbeaten team, its chief rival, two top-10 offenses, a handful of All-American-level performers, hatred and revenge.

Schedule accordingly. Stay up late. There are plenty of good games Saturday, but nothing will be better than this.

No. 7 Duke at No. 14 Louisville, Saturday, noon ET, ESPN

Not that the first huge game of the day won't try. There's the Allen sideshow -- what will he maybe (or maybe not!) do this time?! -- lingering in the background, of course. That sound you hear is the world's leading Internet documentarians preparing to point their iPhones at their blurry television screens every time Allen comes into contact with another human being. Which, hey, rightfully so. But unless (or until) Allen actually does something profoundly dumb on the floor again, the most fascinating thing about Duke will be how a team that is every bit as talented as expected in October has made it this deep into the season with so much remaining uncertainty. Will Allen, injured early in the season, unlock last season's remarkable productivity? Will Harry Giles reach his post-injury potential? Which lineups work best? Will Amile Jefferson miss another game? Can Luke Kennard maintain his remarkable offensive form? Are the Blue Devils good enough -- even with their iconic coach sidelined by back surgery -- to go on the road, against the nation's stingiest per-possession defense, face whatever mind-bending scheme Rick Pitino throws at them, and still win? How long until we know the underlying answers? What if it takes until March?

No. 9 Florida State at No. 11 North Carolina, Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

As discussed last week, the ACC's putative preseason contenders -- Duke, Virginia, UNC, Louisville -- have all suffered slipups early in conference play, some more than others. Florida State, meanwhile, keeps chugging along, now 4-0 in the league, with a win at Virginia and Wednesday's 16-point catharsis against the Blue Devils. The only way this start could possibly get more impressive is if the Seminoles followed it up with a win in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Which is possible! Super difficult -- not least of which because the Tar Heels are every bit as big, physical and punishing on the interior as FSU, with just as much guard play to match. But still totally possible.

No. 15 Xavier at No. 12 Butler, Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, FS1

No rest for the Bulldogs after this week's 11-point loss at Creighton, a score that belies just how easily the Bluejays handled coach Chris Holtmann's team throughout. That win put coach Greg McDermott's resurgent program in a tie at the top of the Big East with Villanova, the only team to beat Creighton thus far this season, and it sets up a potential dynamic in which Xavier and Butler -- by sheer attrition if nothing else -- fall off just far enough that the sole challenge to Nova's hegemony lies with the transfer-stocked roster in Omaha, Nebraska. Butler would love to get this win before its schedule eases up in the coming weeks; Xavier would too, for the opposite reason, before Creighton comes knocking in Cincinnati on Monday.

No. 1 Baylor at No. 25 Kansas State, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

It is better to be No. 1 and have lost than to have never been No. 1 at all.