Arizona State star Torian Graham apologized for making an obscene gesture toward Arizona fans before his team's loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night, but he said he was only responding to "racial slurs."

A pregame video posted by reporter Shane Dale of ABC15 in Phoenix shows Graham walking toward the locker room after warm-ups. In the video, Graham extends his middle fingers toward booing Arizona fans seated nearby before he enters the tunnel.

"I [apologize] for my actions," Graham tweeted after the game. "There was racial slurs said, and I didn't react the right way as I should. My apologies to the ASU program."

After the game, Arizona State spokesman Doug Tammaro said Graham was unavailable for comment beyond his tweet. Arizona spokesman Matt Ensor said the school would investigate Graham's claims.

"We are looking into it," Ensor told ESPN.com via text.

Graham, a transfer who sat out last season after following coach Bobby Hurley from Buffalo, finished Thursday's 91-75 loss to rival Arizona with 18 points.