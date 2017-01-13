North Carolina has ruled out freshman forward Tony Bradley for Saturday's showdown against Florida State due to a concussion he suffered earlier this week against Wake Forest.

The Tar Heels said Bradley is improving, but there's still no timetable for his return.

He's averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the 11th-ranked Tar Heels, who host the ninth-ranked Seminoles on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Bradley was hurt with 3:39 left in the first half against Wake Forest, when he was fouled by Dinos Mitoglou in the lane, falling to the court after a collision and appearing to smack the back of his head on the court. He eventually got up and was assisted to the locker room but was ruled out for the rest of the game.