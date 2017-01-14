Miami's win over Pittsburgh on Saturday gave coach Jim Larranaga 600 victories in his career.

Davon Reed finished with 18 points, Bruce Brown added 17, and the Hurricanes held the Panthers without a field goal for almost 10 minutes in a 72-46 blowout. Miami (12-4, 2-2 ACC) ended a two-game losing streak by outrebounding Pitt 37-23 and holding the Panthers (12-6, 1-4) to just 34 percent shooting (18-of-53).

The Hurricanes scored 14 straight during a run that spanned the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to get all the breathing room they would need, then continued to pour it on to hand the Panthers their worst loss in the 15-year history of the Petersen Events Center. Miami players celebrated the victory with Larranaga in the locker room after the game.

Wait for it....



Now that's how you celebrate @CanesCoachL's 600th career win! pic.twitter.com/n7lCFkJMK8 — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) January 14, 2017

"[Our guys] had a chip on their shoulder and it really helped,'' Larranaga said. "It was just a great physical effort as well as great focus and mental preparation.''

Larranaga joins Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Rick Pitino and Roy Williams among ACC coaches with 600 wins. The other four are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jamel Artis led Pitt with 15 points a game after scoring a career-high 43 in a loss to Louisville on Wednesday.