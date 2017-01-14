Grayson Allen's game-high 23 points were not enough to overcome the Cardinals as the Blue Devils fall to 2-3 in ACC play. (0:46)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Duke's Grayson Allen figured to hear loud boos early and often a year after tripping Louisville's Ray Spalding in the first of several incidents involving the Blue Devils star -- with last month's upending of Elon's Steven Santa Ana the most recent.

Grayson Allen was met with "Caution Tripping Zone" signs at Louisville on Saturday. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

That culminated in an indefinite suspension lasting just one game.

Fans on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center did their part raining boos on Allen with the student section, frequently chanting "Sweep The Leg!'' in reference to a line from the movie "The Karate Kid.''

But other than a few signs -- including a yellow-and-black one that said "Caution Tripping Zone'' with a falling stick figure -- the junior got off relatively light.

Not that it bothered him.

"I don't think about it,'' said Allen, who made 6 of 11 shots and 9 of 12 free throws for 23 points as Duke fell to the No. 14 Cardinals, 78-69. "I only worry about the guys that are playing the game, not the people that are watching.''

It wasn't pain-free, though.

Allen got tangled up with Louisville's Donovan Mitchell early in the second half, with both players falling to the court and Allen coming up holding his mouth.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.