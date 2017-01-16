The rosters for the 40th annual McDonald's All American basketball game were unveiled Sunday night on ESPNU.

The West will be led by Arizona recruit DeAndre Ayton and Washington commit Michael Porter Jr., the top two players in the 2017 class, while Duke signee Wendell Carter and uncommitted top-five prospects Mohamed Bamba and Trevon Duval headline the East roster.

Kentucky has four signees playing in the game, including Nick Richards (No. 12), P.J. Washington (No. 16), Quade Green (No. 21) and Jarred Vanderbilt (No. 22). Duke and UCLA each have two selections apiece.

Twelve schools will have signees playing in the game.

There are seven uncommitted players on the rosters, after only four were selected in 2016. Bamba (No. 4) and Duval (No. 5) are the top available seniors in the game, but Brandon McCoy (No. 6), Kevin Knox (No. 7), Brian Bowen (No. 13), Trae Young (No. 15) and M.J. Walker (No. 20) are also uncommitted.

Jim Martin (Providence High School, Jacksonville, Florida) and Gary DeCesare (St. Rita's High School, Chicago, Illinois) will coach the East and West teams, respectively.

Only three players in the top 24 of the ESPN 100 were omitted. Five-star wing Hamidou Diallo (No. 11) enrolled at Kentucky last week, but wouldn't have been eligible anyway due to his status as a fifth-year player. Jalek Felton (No. 23, North Carolina) and John Petty (No. 24, Alabama) were the highest-ranked nominees left out.

The game will take place March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Here's a look at the rosters:

EAST

• Mohamed Bamba (No. 4, uncommitted)

• Wendell Carter (No. 3, Duke)

• Trevon Duval (No. 5, uncommitted)

• Quade Green (No. 21, Kentucky)

• Kevin Knox (No. 7, uncommitted)

• Nick Richards (No. 12, Kentucky)

• Mitchell Robinson (No. 9, Western Kentucky)

• Collin Sexton (No. 10, Alabama)

• Lonnie Walker (No. 18, Miami)

• P.J. Washington (No. 16, Kentucky)

• Kris Wilkes (No. 14, UCLA)

• Jarred Vanderbilt (No. 22, Kentucky)

WEST

• DeAndre Ayton (No. 1, Arizona)

• Brian Bowen (No. 13, uncommitted)

• Troy Brown Jr. (No. 17, Oregon)

• Jaylen Hands (No. 30, UCLA)

• Jaren Jackson (No. 25, Michigan State)

• Brandon McCoy (No. 6, uncommitted)

• Charles O'Bannon Jr. (No. 34, USC)

• Michael Porter Jr. (No. 2, Washington)

• Billy Preston (No. 19, Kansas)

• Gary Trent Jr. (No. 8, Duke)

• M.J. Walker (No. 20, uncommitted)

• Trae Young (No. 15, uncommitted)