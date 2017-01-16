We are at the midseason mark in college basketball. Hey college football fans, your season is over, even though there is recruiting news here and there. It has been a great first half of the college hoops campaign, with many exciting games and finishes. There are a lot of very good teams out there, and the race for the Final Four should be fun.

A lot of people have asked me about the creme de la creme, the best players in college basketball so far.

Let me lay on you my Super Six, the All-Soild Gold performers in the first half. The key is to make my final All-Rolls Royce team at the end of the season.

This group is so talented, I needed to go six deep, baby!

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State Seminoles

The competitive Seminole star has improved his shooting. The very athletic Bacon can score and rebound. Florida State was unranked in the preseason top 25; Bacon has been a key for the team's success.

Lonzo Ball, UCLA Bruins

His presence has made a huge difference for UCLA. It has allowed Bryce Alford to move from the point to shooting guard. Ball can do it all, pass, shoot, lead. He is a special talent.

Josh Hart, Villanova Wildcats

He has been Mr. Consistent for Jay Wright. He averages over 19 PPG for the 17-1 Wildcats. Hart scored 37 points against Notre Dame and 24 against Purdue in big wins.

Frank Mason III, Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawk has been a workhorse, averaging over 35 minutes per game. Mason is averaging over 20 PPG and 5 APG. He has posted 10 games with 20 or more points.

Malik Monk, Kentucky Wildcats

The Diaper Dandy had the biggest performance of the first half, a 47-point explosion in a 103-100 win over North Carolina. He came up big, including the game-winning shot, and Kentucky needed every one of those points.

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue Boilermakers

A double-double machine, he is averaging over 18 PPG and 12 RPG. Swanigan recently had 28 points and 22 rebounds in a loss to Minnesota, his fourth 20-20 game of the season. He's had eight double-doubles in his last nine games.

There you have it, my Super Six for the first half. The NCAA tournament is right around the corner, and these stars hope to make a difference on the road to the Final Four.