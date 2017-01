It's time to hand out my weekly awards:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Joel Berry II, North Carolina Tar Heels

He scored 26 points in a win over Florida State.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers beat then-No. 1 Baylor and Texas.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Jim Larranaga, Miami Hurricanes

He earned his 600th career win as Miami beat Pittsburgh.

SHOCK OF THE WEEK

Detroit-Mercy over Oakland

The Titans came in 2-14, Oakland 14-3. Shock city, baby!

DIAPER DANDY OF THE WEEK

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona Wildcats

He had 30 points vs. Arizona State.