After a blowout win for Nova over Xavier and a sloppy loss by Baylor to West Virginia, the defending champs regain the No. 1 spot. But no team fell as far in this week's update as did Duke, now 0-3 in true road games. (1:09)

After a week out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college basketball poll, Villanova returns to the top.

The Wildcats (17-1), who fell to third last week after five weeks as No. 1, moved back on top following No. 1 Baylor's loss in its only week ever as a top-ranked team.

Villanova is back in the top spot in the AP poll. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Villanova received 28 first-place votes and 1,580 points from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. Kansas (16-1) remained No. 2 despite getting more first-place votes than the Wildcats; the Jayhawks had 32 No. 1 votes and 1,562 points.

UCLA (18-1) moved up one place to third and received three first-place votes. Gonzaga (17-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I, went from fifth to fourth and had the other two No. 1 votes.